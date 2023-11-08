DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Un’idea più grande di me

BASE Milano
Wed, 8 Nov, 6:30 pm
TalkMilano
Una conferenza di Armando Punzo

in conversazione con Rossella Menna

con la partecipazione di Leonardo Caffo e Linda Di Pietro

Quattro anni dopo la pubblicazione dell’omonimo volume (Luca Sossella Editore 2019), Un’idea più grande di me diventa una confe...

Presentato da Oxa srl impresa sociale.

BASE Milano

Via Bergognone, 34, 20144 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open6:30 pm

