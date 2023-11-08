DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Back in the Garage

The Silverlake Lounge
Wed, 8 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$11.33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Back in the Garage Presents:

Luke Pelletier

Cooper Kenward

Gilbert Louie Ray

Brett Fromson

This is a 21+ event.

Presented by The Silverlake Lounge LLC

Lineup

Gilbert Louie Ray, Cooper Kenward

Venue

The Silverlake Lounge

2906 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90026, USA
Doors open7:00 pm
200 capacity

