Disco Stupenda w/ Alex Rossi

APOLLO CLUB MILANO
Fri, 3 Nov, 11:30 pm
DJMilano
€17.25

About

Dopo Napoli, il secondo capitolo della nostra stagione all'Apollo Club passa per Parigi, con il live di colui che è stato definito "il più italiano dei cantanti francesi": ALEX ROSSI ✨

Girano i dischi tutta la notte come se l'estate non fosse mai finita:...

Presentato da Apollo 11 SRL.
Lineup

Alex Rossi, Tommiboy

Venue

APOLLO CLUB MILANO

Via Giosuè Borsi, 9/2, 20143 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open11:30 pm

