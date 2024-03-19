DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

The Joe Marler Show presents ‘Things People Did’

The Clapham Grand
Tue, 19 Mar 2024, 6:30 pm
PodcastLondon
From £15.05The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

DOORS 6:30PM / SHOW 7:30PM

Joe Marler and Tom Fordyce are recording their podcast in front of a live audience at London’s iconic Clapham Grand. In these special episodes they’ll ask people about the jobs they did before they were famous.

Presented by The Clapham Grand.
Lineup

Venue

The Clapham Grand

The Clapham Grand, 21-25 St John's Hill, London SW11 1TT, UK
Doors open6:30 pm
1250 capacity

