ESKORZO

Musicbox Lisboa
Fri, 12 Jan 2024, 9:30 pm
GigsLisbon
€16.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Record Release Tour 2024:

“Historias de Amor y otras Mierdas”

Ladies & Gentlemen, get ready to rock!

The Spanish cult band Eskorzo is going on an extensive European tour in 2024 to present live on stage its new album "Historias de Amor y otras Mierdas"...

Presented by Musicbox.

Musicbox Lisboa

Rua Nova Do Carvalho 24, 1200-019 Lisbon, Lisbon, Portugal
Doors open9:00 pm

