D-Kel & Los Bandidos w/ Hearing Tests and guest

The Finsbury
Fri, 1 Dec, 7:30 pm
About

Gotobeat is excited to team up with The Finsbury to welcome an exceptional lineup on Friday, December 1st.

THE BLOODSTREAMS  -Distinctive South London rapper D-Kel presents his band D-Kel & Los Bandidos (DKLB).

Their mix of rap-rock with Latin, punk and...

Presented by Gotobeat Ltd.

Lineup

Seven Red Lions, Hearing Tests

Venue

The Finsbury

336 Green Lanes, London N4 1BY
Doors open7:30 pm
200 capacity

