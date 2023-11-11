Top track

David Beck - Miner's Song

David Beck w/ Parker Chapin

Duett's Texas Club
Sat, 11 Nov, 6:00 pm
GigsAustin
$19.23The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Reared in the Texas Hill Country, Beck was raised by a musical family who continuously encouraged and reassured his fearless pursuit of creativity as a songwriter, noted bass player, and emerging producer. From his days as co-frontman of the dynamic and el...

Presented by Noise Frontier.

Lineup

Parker Chapin, David Beck

Venue

Duett's Texas Club

420 Main Street, Martindale, Texas 78655, United States
Doors open6:00 pm

