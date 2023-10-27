DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Halloween Week

La Macarena
Fri, 27 Oct, 11:00 pm
PartyNew York
$11.28The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

NO BS! Just Halloween!

Music by:

D﻿J Pablo

Halloween Costume Party!

Costumes Encouraged!

Arrive Early for Dinner & Stay Late for Drinks. Contact us for Dinner Reservations.

VIP Bottle Service Available.

Event Information:

Doors: 11:00 PM - 4:00 AM...

Presented by iBoatNYC.

Lineup

Venue

La Macarena

234 W 48th St, New York, NY 10036, USA
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.