Postponed! Dustbowl Revival

Hotel Congress
Sat, 5 Oct 2024, 7:00 pm
$25.24The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Friday, December 8th

Doors 7pm, Show 7:30pm

ADV $20 | DOS $25

21+

--DUSTBOWL REVIVAL-- Dustbowl Revival has always been about pushing the boundaries of what American roots music can be. After celebrating over a decade of sonic adventuring and playing...

This is an All ages event.
Presented by Hotel Congress.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Dustbowl Revival

Hotel Congress

311 E Congress St, Tucson, AZ 85701, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

