DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

The Flying Monkey Project / S For Sierra / more

Two Palms
Fri, 3 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

THE FLYING MONKEY PROJECT

Formed in London 2021, The Flying Monkey Project is an ongoing experiment to test out if Begging You and Succession can work together simultaneously. The boys merge Indie rock and lo-fi styles to create a dynamic listening experi Read more

Presented by Short Waves
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

The Flying Monkey Project

Venue

Two Palms

289 Mare Street, Hackney, London, E8 1EJ, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.