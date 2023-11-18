DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Club Paillettes Pompettes : Game Lovers ❤︎

Le Mazette
Sat, 18 Nov, 10:00 pm
PartyParis
From €11.22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Hello Paillettes lovers !

Le 18 novembre, c'est la Journée Mondiale du Jeu et ça tombe bien parce qu'on compte bien se marrer!

T'adores jouer ? Nous, on est les championnes de Panam City ! Le Mazette le plus stylé des terrains de jeux : Ensemble, on form Read more

Présenté par Le Mazette.

Le Mazette

69 Port de la Rapée, 75012 Paris, France
