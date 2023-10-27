DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Quand le froid pointe le bout de son nez, quoi de mieux que la 3310 pour se réchauffer et réveiller la Spice Girl qui sommeille en toi ?
Les Becks et Manol sont de retour le 27 octobre au POPUP!
Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 18 ans.
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.