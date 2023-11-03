DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Kibi James, Quelle Rox, Shormey

Purgatory
Fri, 3 Nov, 7:00 pm
Kibi James is an Atlanta three piece who make songs in both English & Spanish. This event is to celebrate their debut album out now through NY label Bayonet Records. With support from Quelle Rox & Shormey

This is a 21+ event

Presented by Purgatory.

Quelle Rox, Shormey

Purgatory

675 Central Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11207, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

