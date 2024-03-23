Top track

Sigala, Ella Eyre - Came Here for Love

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Ella Eyre

Band on the Wall
Sat, 23 Mar 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsManchester
£22.75The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Sigala, Ella Eyre - Came Here for Love
Got a code?

About

Known for her fierce energy and soulful voice, Ella Eyre has been unstoppable since her first album, with a knack for big hits; We Don’t Have To Take Our clothes Off, Came Here For Love, Just Got Paid, New Me, Waiting All Night & Answerphone – totalling at Read more

Presented by Band on the Wall.

Lineup

Ella Eyre

Venue

Band on the Wall

25 Swan St, The Northern Quarter, Manchester M4 5JZ
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
500 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.