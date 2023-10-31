DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Club 90s presents Halloween Night • 2 Floors

Los Globos
Tue, 31 Oct, 9:30 pm
GigsLos Angeles
From $14.73The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Join Club 90s on the scariest night of the year for our annual Halloween party. Dress up in costume and party with 2 floors of dancing.

Downstairs: Throwback party anthems all night 2000-2015

Upstairs: Reggaeton and hip hop

Themed photobooth and more

Presented by Club 90's.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Club 90's

Venue

Los Globos

3040 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90026, USA
Doors open9:30 pm

