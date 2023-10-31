DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Join Club 90s on the scariest night of the year for our annual Halloween party. Dress up in costume and party with 2 floors of dancing.
Downstairs: Throwback party anthems all night 2000-2015
Upstairs: Reggaeton and hip hop
Themed photobooth and more
