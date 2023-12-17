Top track

Ewan McVicar - Wee Toon Tour [Location TBA]

Venue TBA, Glasgow
Sun, 17 Dec, 4:00 pm
DJGlasgow
From £32.50

Event information

Ayrshire’s prodigal son, Ewan McVicar, DJ and producer, returns to the motherland with his highly-anticipated 'Wee Toon Scottish Tour.'

Sun 10 - Sun 17 Dec 2023. On sale dates for this leg of the tour TBC.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by FLY.

Lineup

Ewan McVicar

Venue

Venue TBA, Glasgow

G1 4QD
Doors open4:00 pm

