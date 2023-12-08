DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Luke Una (All Night Long)

The Jazz Cafe
Fri, 8 Dec, 10:30 pm
DJLondon
From £11
About

Manchester's finest is back to grace our booth after a mind-blowing 'Live to Club' sell-out earlier this year.

Balearic, to Brazilian, to House, Disco and Techno, all under one roof. Una's legacy stretches over 30 years, with an unfathomable collection of

Presented by The Jazz Cafe.

Lineup

Luke Una

Venue

The Jazz Cafe

5 Parkway, London NW1 7PG
Doors open10:30 pm
475 capacity

