DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs

Got a code?

Clayton e Romario

The Clapham Grand
Thu, 23 Nov, 6:00 pm
PartyLondon
£68.34The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Clayton e Romário irão se apresentar pela primeira vez em Londres no dia 23 de novembro no THE CLAPHAM GRAND , e promete um super Show

Nascidos em Goiás, os irmãos Clayton e Romário começaram a se interessar pela música ainda crianças. Conquistaram o Cent Read more

Presented by The Clapham Grand.

Venue

The Clapham Grand

The Clapham Grand, 21-25 St John's Hill, London SW11 1TT, UK
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm
1250 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs