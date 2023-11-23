DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Clayton e Romário irão se apresentar pela primeira vez em Londres no dia 23 de novembro no THE CLAPHAM GRAND , e promete um super Show
Nascidos em Goiás, os irmãos Clayton e Romário começaram a se interessar pela música ainda crianças. Conquistaram o Cent
