Seb Lowe

Scala
Thu, 18 Apr 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£14.59The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Rising British artist Seb Lowe has today announced new 2024 UK tour dates, with tickets on sale from 9am on Friday 17th November.

Bringing his incredible live show to more cities across England, the new 2024 tour dates kick off with a show in Glasgow on 7...

This is a 16+ event
Presented by SJM Concerts

Lineup

Seb Lowe

Venue

Scala

Scala, 275 Pentonville Rd, London N1 9NL, UK
Doors open7:30 pm
800 capacity
Accessibility information

