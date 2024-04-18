DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Rising British artist Seb Lowe has today announced new 2024 UK tour dates, with tickets on sale from 9am on Friday 17th November.
Bringing his incredible live show to more cities across England, the new 2024 tour dates kick off with a show in Glasgow on 7...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.