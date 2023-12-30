Top track

Machinedrum+ Baauer Nikki Nair Nosaj Thing Qrtr ++

The Brooklyn Monarch
Sat, 30 Dec, 11:00 pm
GigsNew York
$53.56The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Machinedrum presents +

BAAUER
FALTYDL
JUBILEE
NIKKI NAIR
NOSAJ THING
QRTR

+ more TBA

+ special guests

"+" is a concept by Machinedrum that brings together artists from different genres & disciplines for a full night of B2B2B2B DJing. Last y...

This is a 21+ event
City Soul
No Covid-19 entry requirements
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

4
Machinedrum, Nosaj Thing, QRTR and 4 more

Venue

The Brooklyn Monarch

23 Meadow St, Brooklyn, NY 11206, USA
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm

