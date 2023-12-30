Top track

Wait 4 U

Machinedrum +

The Brooklyn Monarch
Sat, 30 Dec, 11:00 pm
GigsNew York
$42.23The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Machinedrum presents +

This is a 21+ event
City Soul
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Machinedrum

Venue

The Brooklyn Monarch

23 Meadow St, Brooklyn, NY 11206, USA
Doors open11:00 pm

