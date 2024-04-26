Top track

Abhir Hathi & Ébano - SHTOOPID

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Abhir: Elefantes Cabalgando Tour

Repvblicca 2
Fri, 26 Apr 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsValencia
€24.08The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Abhir Hathi & Ébano - SHTOOPID
Got a code?

About

Los elefantes cabalgan en València.

Hard Music For Calm Souls.

Las entradas previamente adquiridas son válidas para este evento.

Prohibida la entrada a menores de 18 años aunque tengan acceso de un representante legal.

El precio de esta entrada incluye...

Organizado por Step Family.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Repvblicca 2

Pol. Industrial Mislata, Carrer Baix Vinalopó, 2, 46920 Mislata, Valencia, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.