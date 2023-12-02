DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Stephen Sanchez Signing

Rough Trade NYC
Sat, 2 Dec, 12:00 pm
Artist signingNew York
Selling fast
From $19The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Stephen Sanchez will be appearing in person at Rough Trade NYC, on Saturday December 2nd at 12pm, for a special signing celebrating his new album Angel Face.

  • Your album purchase on this page includes your RSVP to the signing event.
All ages
Presented by Rough Trade NYC.

Lineup

Stephen Sanchez

Venue

Rough Trade NYC

30 Rockefeller Plaza (6th Avenue, btw 49 & 50 St), New York, NY 10112, USA
Doors open12:00 pm

