Pufuleti

Officina MECA APS
Sat, 9 Dec, 9:00 pm
GigsFerrara
€11.50

About

Arriva a Officina MECA Pufuleti, per presentarci „Perle Ai Porci“, in uscita il 15 novembre su tutte le piattaforme digitali.

* L'ingresso è riservato ai soci Arci - è attivo il tesseramento 2023-24, cerca la app TESSERA ARCI e effettua la pre-adesione c...

Tutte le età
Presentato da Ass. Officina Meca APS.

Lineup

Pufuleti

Venue

Officina MECA APS

Viale Cavour, 189, 44122 Ferrara FE, Italy
Doors open9:00 pm

