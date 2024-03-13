Top track

Sam Quealy Blonde Venus Tour

Kantine am Berghain
Wed, 13 Mar 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsBerlin
€22.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Sam Quealy, "the techno pop princess", is taking the music world by storm with her unique sound that defies genre boundaries. Her wildly erotic and genre-bending tracks are captivating audiences worldwide. As a member of the legendary vogue house of Commes...

Dies ist eine Veranstaltung ab 16
Präsentiert von Bretford.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Sam Quealy

Venue

Kantine am Berghain

Am Wriezener bhf 70, 10243 Berlin, Germany
Doors open7:30 pm

