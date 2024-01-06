Top track

Puerta Negra - Control

SYNTHICIDE X: 2 Day Pass

Saint Vitus Bar
5 Jan - 6 Jan 2024
GigsNew York
$32.78The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

SYNTHICIDE X is the 10 year anniversary weekend for the party and label that has nurtured dark synth-driven music in Brooklyn since January 2014. The 2-day pass includes access to both Friday and Saturday night at Saint Vitus featuring only live performanc...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Saint Vitus Bar.

Lineup

5
Klack, Normal Bias, Blu Anxxiety and 5 more

Venue

Saint Vitus Bar

1120 Manhattan Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11222, USA
Doors open6:30 pm

