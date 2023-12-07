DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Three acts, fresh off new releases will be hitting the stage on Dec 7th at Baby G.
Nick Posthumus of Midnight Vesta will be playing his first set post-release of his solo debut single ‘More Please’.
Kanata Lads turned Toronto multi-instrumentalist stalwa...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.