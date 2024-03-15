Top track

DJ Shadow

Élysée Montmartre
Fri, 15 Mar 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsParis
€40The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Nobody Speak
About

Musicien, producteur mais surtout DJ et figure emblématique de l’abstract hip-hop, DJ Shadow revient en 2024 pour 3 dates exceptionnelles en France ! Rendez-vous le 10 mars à La Laiterie de Strasbourg, le 13 mars au MeM de Rennes et le 15 mars à Paris à l’...

Présenté par AEG PRESENTS FRANCE.

Lineup

DJ Shadow

Venue

Élysée Montmartre

72 Boulevard de Rochechouart, 75018 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

