Barac [All Night Long]

Night Tales
Fri, 1 Mar 2024, 6:00 pm
DJLondon
From £9.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
You had to be there to believe the scenes at Barac last visit. You cannot discuss the ro-minimal sound without admiration for Barac - his low-slung loops of percussive minimalism will hypnotise the dancefloor once again this March. Arrrive early for this m...

This is an 18+ event. Bring your ID card with you. ID Scanner in place.
Presented by Night Tales.

Barac

Night Tales

14 Bohemia Pl, Mare St, London E8 1DU, UK
Doors open6:00 pm
Event ends3:00 am
800 capacity

