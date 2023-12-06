DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

HaHaHappy Hour: The Good Guy Show

Sleeping Village
Wed, 6 Dec, 6:30 pm
ComedyChicago
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Main Bar - Free Event | 21+

Haha Happy Hour Presents: The Good Guy Show! A standup showcase/unrelenting quest to find where all the Good Guys are in the Chicago comedy scene.

Every month, our fearless emcees and co-producers Isabel Amaya and Megan Metzge...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Sleeping Village.

Sleeping Village

3734 W Belmont Ave, Chicago, IL 60618, USA
Doors open6:00 pm

