DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Red Cardell

Le Ferrailleur
Fri, 1 Dec, 8:30 pm
GigsNantes
€19.97The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

RED CARDELL REVIENT EN 2023 AVEC UN NOUVEL ALBUM !

Retrouvez-les sur la scène du Ferrailleur à Nantes le 1er décembre 2023

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 18 ans.
Présenté par ARSENAL PRODUCTIONS.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Red Cardell

Venue

Le Ferrailleur

21 Quai des Antilles, 44200 Nantes, France
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.