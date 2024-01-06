DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Bruno's Big Birthday Bash

Windmill Brixton
Sat, 6 Jan 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£7.14The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Bruno's Birthday Bash

Your local superfan celebrates his birthday with a handpicked line-uo

SPECIAL GUESTS (and they are special)

"MANSCAPED" - as cool as a woman with a chainsaw

PLUTOZ BEACH

UNCLE JUNIOR

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Windmill Brixton.

Lineup

Plutoz Beach

Venue

Windmill Brixton

22 Blenheim Gardens, London SW2 5BZ
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
150 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.