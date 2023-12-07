DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
LAVA is back for the 4th edition and first time at The End with our heaviest lineup yet.
Thursday, December 7th
4 Irving Avenue
8PM-2AM
$10 suggested at door
I’m incredibly excited to announce that one of my favorite DJs and producers, Introspekt (T4T...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.