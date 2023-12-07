DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Lava w/ Introspekt,Eros,Mui Mui,&99 Ranch b2b Ovid

The End
Thu, 7 Dec, 8:00 pm
PartyBrooklyn
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

LAVA is back for the 4th edition and first time at The End with our heaviest lineup yet.

Thursday, December 7th

4 Irving Avenue

8PM-2AM

$10 suggested at door

I’m incredibly excited to announce that one of my favorite DJs and producers, Introspekt (T4T...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by The End
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

2
Introspekt, Eros, Mui Mui and 2 more

Venue

The End

4 Irving Avenue, Brooklyn, New York 11237, United States
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.