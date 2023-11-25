Top track

Wonderbug / Sodden Pelt / Jude Cordner / Silvertwin

The George Tavern
Sat, 25 Nov, 7:00 pm
£5The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Wonderbug / Sodden Pelt / Jude Cordner / Silvertwin

Followed by DJs from Duckie Sharp's 27th Birthday Tavern Takeover

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The George Tavern.

Silvertwin, Wonderbug

The George Tavern

373 Commercial Rd, London E1 0LA, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
Event ends3:00 am
150 capacity

