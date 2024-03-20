DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

An evening with Chelsea Legend Gianfranco Zola

The Clapham Grand
Wed, 20 Mar 2024, 6:30 pm
TalkLondon
From £51.51The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

*CHECK YOUR TICKET FOR DOOR TIME*

SHOW 8:00PM

On the 20th of March 2024 HC Promotions are delighted to bring a Chelsea FC footballing legend to The Clapham Grand.

The Blues legend will grace the stage talking all things Chelsea past and present with tal...

This is an 14+ event (under 18s must be accompanied by an adult 21+)
Presented by The Clapham Grand.

Lineup

Venue

The Clapham Grand

The Clapham Grand, 21-25 St John's Hill, London SW11 1TT, UK
Open in maps
Doors open6:30 pm
1250 capacity

