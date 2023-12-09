DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

"EST-CE QUE TU AS FAIM ?" Rencontre avec Grace Ly

Bao Express
Sat, 9 Dec, 9:30 am
Artist signingParis
Rencontre avec Grace Ly et signature de son tout nouveau livre "Est-ce que tu as faim", sorti le 7 novembre 2023 aux éditions On ne compte pas pour du beurre.

Comme tous les mercredis, Anna-Yi passe la journée avec Grand-mère et mange un délicieux repas à...

Presented by THE UNDERPOOL.

Bao Express

10 Rue Bréguet, 75011 Paris, France
