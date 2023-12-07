Top track

Rema - Charm

AFROBRINGUE GIRLS ONLY

211
Thu, 7 Dec, 10:00 pm
PartyParis
€10

About

Ta soirée girls only préférée est de retour au 211 pour une édition spéciale AFROBRINGUE ! Viens bouger sur les sons de tes artistes afro et dancehall préférés : Vybz Kartel, Burna Boy, Sean Paul, Rema, Oxlade, Spice, Ayra Starr, Ckay, Wizkid, Fireboy DML,...

Présenté par croixement pour tous.

Venue

211

211 Av. Jean Jaurès, 75019 Paris, France
Doors open10:00 pm

