Concert de soutien aux victimes du séisme au Maroc

La Marbrerie
Fri, 10 Nov, 7:00 pm
Paris
€13.50
La Mairie de Montreuil donne une carte blanche au chanteur Maroco-Montreuillois Habib Farroukh, du groupe Bab El West pour organiser un concert en faveur des sinistrés du séisme qui a frappé les villages d’Al Haouz au Maroc le 8 septembre dernier !

Présenté par La Marbrerie.

Lineup

Bab El West, Mohamed Rissani

La Marbrerie

21 Rue Alexis Lepere, 93100 Montreuil, France
Doors open7:00 pm

