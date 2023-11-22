Top track

Écoute Meuf ▪️ Welcome to our Island

Le Mazette
Wed, 22 Nov, 8:30 pm
PartyParis
€9.18

About

Le média qui donne la parole aux meufs t'invite sur son île féministe et festive pour une soirée placée sous le signe des meufs. Entre live et dj set, viens découvrir tes futures pépites musicales préférées !

________________________...

Présenté par Le Mazette.

Lineup

Elisa Difallah

Venue

Le Mazette

69 Port de la Rapée, 75012 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open8:30 pm

