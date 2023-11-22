DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Le média qui donne la parole aux meufs t'invite sur son île féministe et festive pour une soirée placée sous le signe des meufs. Entre live et dj set, viens découvrir tes futures pépites musicales préférées !
________________________...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.