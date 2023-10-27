Top track

Bedouin - Petra

Bedouin, Ahmed Spins & Sabo + Goldcap Bundle Ticket

Various Venues LA
Fri, 27 Oct, 9:00 pm
GigsHollywood
Selling fast
$119.48The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

This ticket grants entry to the Bedouin, Ahmed Spins event at Union Station at (Event end 2AM) AND the Sabo + Goldcap event at Sound Nightclub (Event ending at 6AM)

For table reservations, please email reservations@thisisframework.com

This is a 21+ event

Presented by Framework.

Lineup

1
Bedouin, Sabo, Goldcap and 1 more

Venue

Various Venues LA

Los Angeles, CA
Doors open9:00 pm

