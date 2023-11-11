DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Dissonant Seepage

El Bunker Del Diablo
Sat, 11 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsNew York
$15.04The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Slamming onto the death metal scene, Dissonant Seepage released their highly anticipated debut album, "The Darkness Will Swallow You Whole," on July 25th, 2023 through Inherited Suffering Records.

This is an 18+ event

The Kingsland Presents

El Bunker Del Diablo

22-03 Jackson Avenue, Queens, New York 11101, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

