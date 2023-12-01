Top track

Bachi Da Pietra - Mussolini

Bachi da Pietra -Accetta & Continua Tour

Circolo Arci Dude - Habitat Casa della Cultura
Fri, 1 Dec, 9:30 pm
GigsSoliera
€9The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Event information

BACHI DA PIETRA - Accetta & Continua Tour 2023/24

Ingresso Riservato Soci ARCI

Questo è un evento 14+

Presentato da Circolo Culturale Kalinka.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Bachi da pietra

Venue

Circolo Arci Dude - Habitat Casa della Cultura

Via Berlinguer, 201, 41019 Soliera MO, Italy
Doors open9:30 pm

