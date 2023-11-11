DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Diego García AKA Evil Diego is a Spanish DJ and producer now based in London. Early influenced by garage punk, soul and hip hop, his music explores the connections between electro, house and techno.
This is an 18+ event
