Evil Diego (The Parrots) dj set

The Victoria
Sat, 11 Nov, 11:00 pm
DJLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Diego García AKA Evil Diego is a Spanish DJ and producer now based in London. Early influenced by garage punk, soul and hip hop, his music explores the connections between electro, house and techno.

This is an 18+ event

Presented by The Victoria Dalston.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Venue

The Victoria

451 Queensbridge Road, London E8 3AS
Doors open11:00 pm

