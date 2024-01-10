DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Après deux EP autoproduits et plus d’un an de sobriété, l’enfant sort son 1er album et vient le jouer en VRAI LIVE (guitares + batterie) à la Boule Noire.
Avec son rock d’ordi pour semi dépressifs, à la croisée entre blink-182, Orelsan et 100 gecs, l’enfa...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.