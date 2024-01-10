Top track

L'enfant - mignon

L'enfant

La Boule Noire
Wed, 10 Jan 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsParis
€13The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Après deux EP autoproduits et plus d’un an de sobriété, l’enfant sort son 1er album et vient le jouer en VRAI LIVE (guitares + batterie) à la Boule Noire.

Avec son rock d’ordi pour semi dépressifs, à la croisée entre blink-182, Orelsan et 100 gecs, l’enfa...

Présenté par Clear Waters Productions.

Lineup

Venue

La Boule Noire

120 Boulevard de Rochechouart, 75018 Paris, France
Doors open7:30 pm

