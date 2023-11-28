DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

MajorStage Presents: Live R&B @ DROM (Early Show)

DROM
Tue, 28 Nov, 7:00 pm
$27.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Come out to Drom to see local R&B live in concert!

Featuring:

TBA

Presented by MajorStage

This is a 21+ event.

No Covid-19 entry requirements

Venue

DROM

85 Avenue A, New York, NY 10009, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

