DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Join us for the #1 Halloween Parade After Party in NYC
Located in the heart of Chelsea, Slate℠ remains one of New York City’s iconic hotspots. Slate℠ hosts upscale comedy shows with comfortable bar and lounge seating, live events and music performances in...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.