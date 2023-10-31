DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Halloween Party Slate Tuesday 10/31

Slate NY
Tue, 31 Oct, 10:00 pm
Join us for the #1 Halloween Parade After Party in NYC

Located in the heart of Chelsea, Slate℠ remains one of New York City’s iconic hotspots. Slate℠ hosts upscale comedy shows with comfortable bar and lounge seating, live events and music performances in...

Presented by Halloween Events
Slate NY

54 West 21st Street, New York City, New York 10010, United States
Doors open10:00 pm

