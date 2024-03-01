Top track

Seaweed

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Hockey Dad

Songbyrd
Fri, 1 Mar 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsWashington D.C.
$25.75The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Seaweed
Got a code?

About

What began as something to do while there was no surf has become so much more for Zach Stephenson and Billy Fleming aka Hockey Dad. In 2013 the two, who have been friends since early childhood started jamming in their parent’s garage because there were no...

Presented by Songbyrd.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Hockey Dad, Mind's Eye

Venue

Songbyrd

540 Penn St NE, Washington, DC 20002, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.