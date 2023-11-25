DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Serenity is a monthly day party from 4-10PM created by, and for POC Women. With the focus of bringing artists together by creating a safe space where we can socialize, be ourselves, and dance! Starting off in the heart of Brooklyn, at Cafe Erzulie!
