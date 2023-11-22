Top track

Ferra Black & Alberto Dimeo - On Me

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Ferra Black | Thanksgiving Eve

Racket
Wed, 22 Nov, 10:00 pm
DJMiami
$18.19The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Doors @ 10pm | 21+

A Night of lots of Grooves and Moves

This is a 21+ event

Presented by Trybe Events & MJ Hospitality

Venue

Racket

150 Northwest 24th Street, Miami, Florida 33127, United States
Doors open10:00 pm

