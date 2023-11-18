DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Alexo

Teatro Ferrara Off
Sat, 18 Nov, 9:00 pm
TheatreFerrara
From €7The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
In un periodo complicato della sua vita, Claudio decide di regalarsi un assistente vocale. Per risparmiare però, lo acquista da un cinese sottocasa. Si chiama Alexo, ed è un po' diverso dai suoi colleghi di marca. Italo-cinese, romano di Torpignattara, Ale...

Presentato da Ferrara Off APS.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Claudio Morici

Teatro Ferrara Off

Viale Alfonso I D'este 13, 44121 Ferrara Ferrara, Italy
Doors open9:00 pm

